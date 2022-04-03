Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $160.64.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $155.09 on Wednesday. Procter & Gamble has a 1 year low of $130.29 and a 1 year high of $165.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $154.96 and its 200 day moving average is $151.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $375.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.47.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 31.99%. The company had revenue of $20.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.48%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total transaction of $204,935.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 51,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.13, for a total transaction of $8,352,495.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 566,796 shares of company stock valued at $91,098,906 over the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $3,726,603,000. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $1,231,791,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 33.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,748,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,090,000 after purchasing an additional 3,467,039 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 89.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,034,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 156,813,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,651,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,863 shares in the last quarter. 63.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

