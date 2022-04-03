Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Univest Sec raised Profire Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $1.25 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Profire Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Dawson James upped their price target on Profire Energy from $1.65 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Profire Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.92.

Shares of NASDAQ PFIE opened at $1.32 on Friday. Profire Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.88 and a fifty-two week high of $1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.72 million, a P/E ratio of -66.00 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.16.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Profire Energy by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 8,870 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Profire Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Profire Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Profire Energy by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,512,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 57,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Profire Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.12% of the company’s stock.

Profire Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Profire Energy, Inc, a technology company, provides burner-management systems and solutions for natural and forced draft applications in the United States and Canada. It primarily focuses in the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry. The company assists energy production companies in the production, and transportation of oil and natural gas.

