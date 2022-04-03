Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on PRGS. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Progress Software from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Progress Software from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Progress Software currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.80.

NASDAQ PRGS traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $47.10. 487,205 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,319. Progress Software has a one year low of $41.68 and a one year high of $53.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.91, a PEG ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Progress Software ( NASDAQ:PRGS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The software maker reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $147.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.24 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 39.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Progress Software will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Progress Software in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Progress Software during the third quarter worth $77,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Progress Software during the third quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Progress Software by 34.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,820 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. 99.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.

