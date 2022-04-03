Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.08 Per Share

Brokerages expect Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $1.08 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Prologis’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.09 and the lowest is $1.07. Prologis posted earnings per share of $0.97 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prologis will report full-year earnings of $5.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.04 to $5.10. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.34 to $5.73. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Prologis.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $1.07. Prologis had a net margin of 61.77% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PLD. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $184.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Prologis from $142.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com raised Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Prologis from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Prologis from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.92.

Shares of NYSE PLD traded up $4.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $165.80. 2,867,475 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,119,366. Prologis has a 52 week low of $107.76 and a 52 week high of $169.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $152.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $122.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.08, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 80.20%.

In other news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,350 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.68, for a total transaction of $210,168.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Prologis by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,044,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,971,155,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127,777 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Prologis by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,855,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,888,582,000 after buying an additional 3,343,792 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Prologis by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,702,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,300,903,000 after buying an additional 320,029 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Prologis by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,603,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,616,792,000 after buying an additional 350,585 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Prologis by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,222,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,156,785,000 after buying an additional 3,766,367 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

