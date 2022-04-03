Prometeus (PROM) Price Tops $10.40

Prometeus (PROM) traded up 6.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 3rd. Prometeus has a market cap of $171.11 million and approximately $4.37 million worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Prometeus coin can now be purchased for about $10.40 or 0.00022407 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Prometeus has traded up 13.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002155 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003602 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00039098 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.35 or 0.00108472 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Prometeus Profile

Prometeus (CRYPTO:PROM) is a coin. It was first traded on May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,450,000 coins. The official message board for Prometeus is medium.com/prometeus-network . The official website for Prometeus is prometeus.io . Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @prometeusnet

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing. “

Prometeus Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prometeus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Prometeus using one of the exchanges listed above.

