ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (NYSEARCA:BIB) Trading Up 4.1%

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (NYSEARCA:BIB – Get Rating)’s share price were up 4.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $64.68 and last traded at $64.60. Approximately 28,291 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 50,290 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.03.
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.75.
