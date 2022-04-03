Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

PTGX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Protagonist Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. BTIG Research started coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set a buy rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $59.13.

NASDAQ PTGX traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 840,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,988. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 2.31. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $12.80 and a 1-year high of $50.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.15.

Protagonist Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PTGX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.01. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.29% and a negative net margin of 458.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics will post -3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 1,378.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,133,000 after acquiring an additional 65,107 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 57.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 65,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,950,000 after acquiring an additional 24,018 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 41.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 4,548 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 79.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 8,019 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 77.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 71,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after acquiring an additional 31,201 shares during the period. 97.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with polycythemia vera and hereditary hemochromatosis, as well as for the treatment of other blood disorders; PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 integrin- specific antagonist peptide that is in Phase II clinical trials for treating inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PN-235, an orally delivered interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist for the treatment of IBD and non-IBD indications.

