Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Receives $348.67 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $348.67.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PSA shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Public Storage from $353.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup upgraded Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $353.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Public Storage from $333.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $366.00 to $433.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

NYSE PSA opened at $396.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.17, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $364.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $345.52. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $250.58 and a 12 month high of $400.45.

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $724.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $916.68 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 39.08% and a net margin of 57.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Public Storage will post 15.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.05%.

In other Public Storage news, Director Rebecca L. Owen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.25, for a total value of $1,791,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in Public Storage by 7.8% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in Public Storage by 1.4% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saturna Capital CORP raised its stake in Public Storage by 1.0% during the third quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 3,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

