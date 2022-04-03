Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) Shares Gap Down to $24.81

Shares of Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $24.81, but opened at $24.29. Pulmonx shares last traded at $25.21, with a volume of 4 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LUNG. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Pulmonx from $53.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Pulmonx in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Pulmonx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Pulmonx from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pulmonx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.71.

Get Pulmonx alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 10.92, a current ratio of 11.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $951.02 million, a P/E ratio of -19.61 and a beta of 2.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.67.

Pulmonx ( NASDAQ:LUNG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35). The business had revenue of $13.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.24 million. Pulmonx had a negative net margin of 98.33% and a negative return on equity of 23.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total transaction of $340,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 1,132 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total transaction of $29,330.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,590 shares of company stock worth $706,197 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pulmonx in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 107.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pulmonx in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 113.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 1,071.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

About Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG)

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pulmonx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulmonx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.