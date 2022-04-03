Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) PT Lowered to $12.00

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Stephens from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Stephens’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 238.03% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Pulse Biosciences in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Pulse Biosciences from $20.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Pulse Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pulse Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.13.

PLSE stock opened at $3.55 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.58. Pulse Biosciences has a 1-year low of $3.34 and a 1-year high of $29.16. The stock has a market cap of $105.19 million, a P/E ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.61.

Pulse Biosciences ( NASDAQ:PLSE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.01). During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.54) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pulse Biosciences will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLSE. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Pulse Biosciences by 477.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after acquiring an additional 102,566 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Pulse Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $288,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Pulse Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Pulse Biosciences by 156.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 31,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 19,144 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Pulse Biosciences by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 4,140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as an immuno-oncology company developing a proprietary oncolytic electroceutical therapy based on its Nano Pulse Stimulation (NPS) technology. It manufactures surgical and medical instruments uses a novel and proprietary platform technology called Nano-Pulse Electro-Signaling.

