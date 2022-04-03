Pyxis Oncology Inc’s (NASDAQ:PYXS) Lock-Up Period To End on April 6th

Pyxis Oncology’s (NASDAQ:PYXS – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, April 6th. Pyxis Oncology had issued 10,500,000 shares in its IPO on October 8th. The total size of the offering was $168,000,000 based on an initial share price of $16.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pyxis Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.
PYXS opened at $3.57 on Friday. Pyxis Oncology has a 52-week low of $3.51 and a 52-week high of $19.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.36.
About Pyxis Oncology (Get Rating)
Pyxis Oncology Inc is a preclinical oncology company. It focused on developing an arsenal of next-generation therapeutics to target difficult-to-treat cancers. The company’s product pipeline includes antibody drug conjugate and monoclonal antibody. Pyxis Oncology Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.
