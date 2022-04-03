Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Boosted by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:INFI)

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Tenthoff now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.13) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.15). Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Infinity Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.22) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.82) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Infinity Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.39.

Shares of NASDAQ INFI opened at $1.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $106.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 2.07. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $3.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.98.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,398.81% and a negative return on equity of 172.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 141.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 5,906 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 373.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 12,576 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.07% of the company’s stock.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people with cancer. It focuses on drug development. The company was founded by Steven H. Holtzman on March 22, 1995 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

