Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Chewy, Inc. Cut by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:CHWY)

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Chewy in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.12) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.06). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Chewy’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Chewy from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Chewy in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chewy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Chewy from $92.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on Chewy from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.55.

Shares of NYSE CHWY opened at $40.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.11 billion, a PE ratio of 2,046.50 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.63. Chewy has a fifty-two week low of $35.59 and a fifty-two week high of $97.74.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Chewy had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 0.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHWY. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Chewy during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Chewy by 3,636.4% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in Chewy during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 76.7% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 254.1% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. 97.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

