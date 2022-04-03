Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Hancock Whitney Co. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:HWC)

Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Hancock Whitney in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now anticipates that the company will earn $1.38 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.16. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Hancock Whitney’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $318.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.68 million. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 34.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on HWC. Raymond James lifted their target price on Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.75.

NASDAQ HWC opened at $51.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.12. Hancock Whitney has a 1-year low of $39.07 and a 1-year high of $59.82.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hancock Whitney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 132.1% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 36.7% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Hancock Whitney in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Hancock Whitney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,000. 78.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total value of $281,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.69%.

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

