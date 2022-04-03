Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Solo Brands, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:DTC)

Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Solo Brands in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.36. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Solo Brands’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.23 EPS.

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $176.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.38 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 163.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on DTC. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Solo Brands from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Solo Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Solo Brands from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Solo Brands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Solo Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.43.

DTC stock opened at $8.21 on Friday. Solo Brands has a twelve month low of $7.80 and a twelve month high of $23.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.98.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Solo Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,719,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Solo Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Solo Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $977,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Solo Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Solo Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 2.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; grills, cook tops, and tools; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.

