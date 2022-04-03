Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Berry Co. Reduced by Seaport Res Ptn (NASDAQ:BRY)

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Berry in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 30th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.59. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Berry’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.89 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Berry from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Berry from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Berry from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Berry from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Berry currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.13.

Shares of BRY stock opened at $10.99 on Friday. Berry has a 1 year low of $4.72 and a 1 year high of $11.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $882.64 million, a P/E ratio of -54.95 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). Berry had a positive return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. The firm had revenue of $208.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.87 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Berry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -119.99%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRY. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Berry in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Berry by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,557 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Berry in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Berry by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,669 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Berry by 49,770.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,974 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 9,954 shares during the last quarter. 96.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

