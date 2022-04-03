Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for The Community Financial Co. Cut by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:TCFC)

The Community Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCFC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Community Financial in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.02 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.04.

Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.09. Community Financial had a net margin of 32.99% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The company had revenue of $19.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.49 million.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TCFC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Community Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Community Financial in a research note on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ TCFC opened at $39.83 on Friday. Community Financial has a 1-year low of $32.11 and a 1-year high of $41.00. The company has a market cap of $226.59 million, a PE ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.84.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Community Financial by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Community Financial by 2.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Community Financial by 108.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Community Financial by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 43,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Community Financial by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James F. Dimisa sold 1,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.12, for a total transaction of $44,372.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 7.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 11th. Community Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

The Community Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial real estate and other non-residential real estate, residential first mortgage, residential rental mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgage, commercial, consumer, and commercial equipment loans.

