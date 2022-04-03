Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) Increased by Analyst

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Rating) – Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Provident Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 31st. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.20.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Provident Financial in a report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PROV opened at $16.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $121.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Provident Financial has a fifty-two week low of $14.50 and a fifty-two week high of $18.48.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.08. Provident Financial had a net margin of 25.27% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The company had revenue of $9.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Provident Financial’s payout ratio is 43.08%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in Provident Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Provident Financial by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Provident Financial by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 5,408 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Provident Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,339,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Provident Financial by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 296,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,992,000 after purchasing an additional 13,440 shares during the last quarter. 55.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. Its services include checking, savings, investment services, mobile banking, online banking, merchant services, cyber security tips, and loan programs and application. The company was founded in January 1996 and is headquartered in Riverside, CA.

