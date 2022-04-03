Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for UniFirst Co. Lowered by William Blair (NYSE:UNF)

UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for UniFirst in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 30th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings of $1.87 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.89. William Blair also issued estimates for UniFirst’s FY2022 earnings at $6.90 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.33 EPS.

Get UniFirst alerts:

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The textile maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $486.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.09 million. UniFirst had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Robert W. Baird raised shares of UniFirst from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet cut shares of UniFirst from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of UniFirst from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of UniFirst in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.00.

NYSE:UNF opened at $180.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01 and a beta of 1.01. UniFirst has a twelve month low of $165.52 and a twelve month high of $242.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. UniFirst’s payout ratio is 15.98%.

In related news, VP David Martin Katz sold 379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $80,348.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Cynthia Croatti sold 504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.99, for a total transaction of $97,266.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,025 shares of company stock valued at $203,588 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in UniFirst by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 780,733 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $164,267,000 after buying an additional 259,468 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia boosted its position in UniFirst by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 986,340 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $209,716,000 after acquiring an additional 202,715 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in UniFirst during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,180,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in UniFirst by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,379,156 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $500,572,000 after acquiring an additional 76,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in UniFirst by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 462,772 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $97,367,000 after acquiring an additional 69,604 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

UniFirst Company Profile (Get Rating)

UniFirst Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, personalization, rental, cleaning, delivery, and sale of a range of uniforms and protective clothing. It operates through following segments: U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, First Aid, and Corporate.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for UniFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.