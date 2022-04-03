QIAGEN (NASDAQ:QGEN) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of QIAGEN (NASDAQ:QGEN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

QIAGEN stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $49.40. The stock had a trading volume of 544,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,250. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. QIAGEN has a twelve month low of $41.32 and a twelve month high of $58.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.29.

Get QIAGEN alerts:

About QIAGEN (Get Rating)

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for QIAGEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QIAGEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.