Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Brokerages expect Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) to post $0.72 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Qiagen’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.71 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.72. Qiagen reported earnings per share of $0.66 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Qiagen will report full year earnings of $2.05 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Qiagen.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. Qiagen had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 26.61%. The firm had revenue of $582.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.47 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. DZ Bank raised Qiagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Qiagen from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Qiagen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.09.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of QGEN. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Qiagen during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Qiagen by 85.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Qiagen by 75.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Qiagen during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Qiagen by 118.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.85% of the company’s stock.

Qiagen stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $49.40. The stock had a trading volume of 544,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,250. Qiagen has a 12 month low of $41.32 and a 12 month high of $58.00. The company has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

