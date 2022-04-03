Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Qorvo from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Qorvo from $180.00 to $145.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Qorvo from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Qorvo from $144.00 to $142.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Qorvo from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $180.96.

Qorvo stock traded down $2.59 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $121.51. 1,644,277 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,425,670. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.40. Qorvo has a 12 month low of $117.03 and a 12 month high of $201.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $130.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.99.

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 27.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Qorvo will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 861 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.78, for a total transaction of $113,462.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its position in Qorvo by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 5,945,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $929,855,000 after purchasing an additional 861,278 shares in the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC grew its position in Qorvo by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 5,640,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $882,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,458 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Qorvo by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,746,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $742,387,000 after purchasing an additional 809,212 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Qorvo by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,055,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $477,865,000 after purchasing an additional 325,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Qorvo by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,240,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $349,524,000 after purchasing an additional 115,942 shares in the last quarter. 83.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters, multiplexers and other components, radio frequency (RF) power management integrated circuits, antenna tuners, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and ultra-wideband (UWB) system solutions.

