Qtum Price Tops $8.44 on Major Exchanges (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 3rd. One Qtum coin can now be bought for about $8.44 or 0.00018221 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Qtum has a market capitalization of $878.63 million and approximately $197.06 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Qtum has traded up 4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000082 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded up 67.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $7,868,772.72 or 0.00000966 BTC.

About Qtum

Qtum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,944,501 coins and its circulating supply is 104,107,625 coins. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org . The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts. QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain. “

Qtum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

