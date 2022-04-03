Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on KWR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quaker Chemical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Quaker Chemical from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Quaker Chemical from $305.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Quaker Chemical from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Shares of KWR stock traded up $7.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $179.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,001. The business has a fifty day moving average of $191.06 and a 200-day moving average of $221.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56 and a beta of 1.48. Quaker Chemical has a twelve month low of $167.32 and a twelve month high of $276.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Quaker Chemical ( NYSE:KWR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $447.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.69 million. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Quaker Chemical will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Quaker Chemical’s payout ratio is 24.52%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KWR. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 152,272 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,118,000 after buying an additional 12,342 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 134,137 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,886,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 181.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,197 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after buying an additional 8,514 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 8,232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 209,093 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quaker Houghton is engaged in the business of developing, producing and marketing formulated chemical specialty products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Global Specialty Businesses. Its products include can making lubricants, cleaners, coatings, cold rolling oils, corrosion preventives, die casting lubricants, dust suppressants, greases, ground control agents, hot rolling oils, hydraulic fluids, industrial lubricants, longwall fluids, metal forming fluids, metal removal fluids, pickle oils, surface treatments, temper fluids, and tin plating.

