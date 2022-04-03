Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Qumu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.

QUMU opened at $1.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.55. Qumu has a fifty-two week low of $1.51 and a fifty-two week high of $7.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Qumu ( NASDAQ:QUMU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.03. Qumu had a negative net margin of 68.13% and a negative return on equity of 84.86%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Qumu will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Qumu by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 125,829 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 7,804 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Qumu by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 772,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after buying an additional 33,722 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Qumu by 118.2% during the fourth quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 24,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Qumu by 341.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 221,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 171,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Qumu during the third quarter worth approximately $322,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Qumu Corp. provides the software solutions to create, manage, secure, distribute and measure the success of live and on-demand video for the enterprise. It offers enterprise video content management software solutions, hardware, maintenance and support, and professional and other services. The company platform enables global organizations to drive employee engagement, increase access to video, and modernize the workplace by providing a more efficient and effective way to share knowledge.

