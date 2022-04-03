Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Trading 4% Higher

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.20 and last traded at $5.20. 814 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 2,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.15 and its 200 day moving average is $8.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.95.

Get Qurate Retail alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Qurate Retail stock. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.