RAI Finance Price Down 1.5% Over Last Week (SOFI)

RAI Finance (SOFI) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 3rd. In the last seven days, RAI Finance has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One RAI Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000370 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. RAI Finance has a market cap of $34.03 million and approximately $533,911.00 worth of RAI Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About RAI Finance

RAI Finance launched on February 13th, 2021. RAI Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,613,825 coins. RAI Finance’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

RAI Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAI Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RAI Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RAI Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

