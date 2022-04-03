Raymond James Cuts Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Price Target to $8.00

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

AVAH has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aveanna Healthcare from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $12.50 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Aveanna Healthcare from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $12.00 to $9.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aveanna Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.90.

Shares of AVAH stock opened at $3.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $631.78 million and a P/E ratio of -5.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Aveanna Healthcare has a 1-year low of $3.15 and a 1-year high of $13.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.51.

Aveanna Healthcare ( NASDAQ:AVAH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). Aveanna Healthcare had a negative net margin of 6.97% and a positive return on equity of 11.23%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aveanna Healthcare will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 147.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the third quarter worth approximately $95,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 5,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the third quarter worth approximately $115,000. 67.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

