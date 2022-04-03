Raymond James Cuts Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Price Target to $8.00

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.
AVAH has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aveanna Healthcare from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $12.50 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Aveanna Healthcare from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $12.00 to $9.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aveanna Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.90.
Shares of AVAH stock opened at $3.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $631.78 million and a P/E ratio of -5.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Aveanna Healthcare has a 1-year low of $3.15 and a 1-year high of $13.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.51.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 147.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the third quarter worth approximately $95,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 5,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the third quarter worth approximately $115,000. 67.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Aveanna Healthcare (Get Rating)
Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.
