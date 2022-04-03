RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $36.30 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Rating) to announce sales of $36.30 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for RBB Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $36.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $36.60 million. RBB Bancorp reported sales of $35.38 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that RBB Bancorp will report full-year sales of $153.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $151.10 million to $155.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $163.85 million, with estimates ranging from $163.20 million to $164.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow RBB Bancorp.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $36.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.95 million. RBB Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 34.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS.

RBB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded RBB Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $25.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Hovde Group lowered RBB Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered RBB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded RBB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RBB. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in RBB Bancorp by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in RBB Bancorp by 156.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in RBB Bancorp by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in RBB Bancorp by 95.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in RBB Bancorp by 92,783.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 5,567 shares in the last quarter. 37.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RBB Bancorp stock remained flat at $$23.49 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 38,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,903. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.19 and its 200 day moving average is $25.49. The company has a market capitalization of $456.97 million, a P/E ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. RBB Bancorp has a 1-year low of $19.06 and a 1-year high of $29.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.14 dividend. This is an increase from RBB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.58%.

RBB Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of full service commercial bank. Its services include remote deposit, e-banking, mobile banking, commercial and investor real estate loans, business loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, SBA 7A and 504 loans, 1-4 single family residential loans, trade finance and a full range of depository accounts.

