RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ROLL. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RBC Bearings from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $186.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $218.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RBC Bearings presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $227.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROLL traded up $1.67 during trading on Thursday, hitting $195.55. 119,571 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,955. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.47 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.39. RBC Bearings has a 12-month low of $165.99 and a 12-month high of $250.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $187.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.45.

RBC Bearings ( NASDAQ:ROLL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $266.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.69 million. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 5.76%. The company’s revenue was up 83.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RBC Bearings will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

