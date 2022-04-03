RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Jonestrading started coverage on shares of RE/MAX in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on RE/MAX from $30.50 to $28.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on RE/MAX from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded RE/MAX from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.90.

NYSE:RMAX traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,422. RE/MAX has a fifty-two week low of $26.05 and a fifty-two week high of $41.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.15 and its 200-day moving average is $30.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.48, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $515.16 million, a P/E ratio of -32.08 and a beta of 1.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. RE/MAX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -108.23%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in RE/MAX by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 7,507 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in RE/MAX by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,679,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,184,000 after purchasing an additional 69,991 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in RE/MAX by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in RE/MAX by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in RE/MAX by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 19,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 5,989 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, and Marketing Funds. It offers real estate brokerage franchising services under the RE/MAX brand; mortgage brokerage services to real estate brokers, real estate professionals, mortgage professionals, and other investors under the Motto Mortgage brand; and mortgage loan processing software and services under the wemlo brand.

