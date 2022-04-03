Realty Income (NYSE:O) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

O has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet lowered Realty Income from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research raised Realty Income from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Realty Income from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Realty Income from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $77.80.

Get Realty Income alerts:

O stock traded up $1.60 during trading on Thursday, hitting $70.90. 3,288,893 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,900,029. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.92 billion, a PE ratio of 75.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.79. Realty Income has a 1 year low of $63.90 and a 1 year high of $74.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.24 and a 200-day moving average of $68.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.92). The company had revenue of $685.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.52 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 2.32%. The company’s revenue was up 64.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Realty Income will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a apr 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.247 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 314.90%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,379,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,964,611,000 after purchasing an additional 18,809,122 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Realty Income by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,784,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,001,512,000 after buying an additional 12,823,641 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Realty Income by 951.8% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,222,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $517,052,000 after buying an additional 6,535,728 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth approximately $376,586,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Realty Income by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,664,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $904,757,000 after buying an additional 4,310,531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Company Profile (Get Rating)

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.