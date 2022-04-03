Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

RRGB has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.29.

Get Red Robin Gourmet Burgers alerts:

RRGB stock traded down $0.73 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.13. 373,165 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 367,438. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 2.63. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 52-week low of $12.35 and a 52-week high of $39.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers ( NASDAQ:RRGB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $283.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.51 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative return on equity of 38.63% and a negative net margin of 4.30%. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.79) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RRGB. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 2,408.7% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,154 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 30.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,083 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 2,404.9% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,160 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 4,954 shares in the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (Get Rating)

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers and shareable pizzas; various appetizers, salads, soups, sandwiches, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, wings, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.