Redbox Entertainment (NASDAQ:RDBX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Redbox Entertainment (NASDAQ:RDBX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Redbox is an entertainment company. It offer digital streaming service which provides both ad supported and paid movies from Hollywood studios and content partners, as well as channels of free ad supported streaming television. Redbox, formerly known as Seaport Global Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on RDBX. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Redbox Entertainment from $35.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Redbox Entertainment from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Redbox Entertainment from $15.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Redbox Entertainment from $18.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Redbox Entertainment currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of 12.80.

Shares of Redbox Entertainment stock traded down 0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting 2.31. The company had a trading volume of 278,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,230,054. The business has a fifty day moving average price of 2.60. Redbox Entertainment has a 12-month low of 1.61 and a 12-month high of 27.22.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Redbox Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Redbox Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $440,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Redbox Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $253,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Redbox Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Redbox Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,000. Institutional investors own 55.77% of the company’s stock.

Redbox Entertainment Inc operates a network of self-service kiosks in the United States. It operates a network of approximately 40,000 self-service kiosks, where consumers could rent or purchase new-release DVDs and Blu-ray Discs. The company provides installation, merchandising, and break-fix services to other kiosk businesses.

