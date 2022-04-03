Redx Pharma (LON:REDX) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $78.24

Redx Pharma Plc (LON:REDX – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 78.24 ($1.02) and traded as low as GBX 75.90 ($0.99). Redx Pharma shares last traded at GBX 75.90 ($0.99), with a volume of 21 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 78.15 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 79.58. The company has a market cap of £208.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.04.

Redx Pharma Plc engages in drug discovery, pre-clinical development, and licensing activities in the United Kingdom. It discovers and develops small molecule drugs for treating anti-cancer and fibrosis targets in the areas of unmet medical needs. The company also develops RXC004, a porcupine inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for targeted therapy of Wnt-ligand driven cancer; and RXC007, an oral selective rho associated coiled-coil containing protein kinase 2 (ROCK2) inhibitor for the treatment of fibrotic diseases.

