Redx Pharma (LON:REDX) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $78.24

Redx Pharma Plc (LON:REDX – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 78.24 ($1.02) and traded as low as GBX 75.90 ($0.99). Redx Pharma shares last traded at GBX 75.90 ($0.99), with a volume of 21 shares trading hands.
The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 78.15 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 79.58. The company has a market cap of £208.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.04.
About Redx Pharma (LON:REDX)
Recommended Stories
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Redx Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redx Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.