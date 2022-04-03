Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) by 67.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 290 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 602 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Willis Investment Counsel grew its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 150,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,700,000 after acquiring an additional 24,229 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 117,242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,044,000 after purchasing an additional 14,456 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 397,779 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,257,000 after purchasing an additional 15,843 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council raised its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 232,498 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,868,000 after buying an additional 15,420 shares during the period. Finally, Crestline Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 3rd quarter worth $3,044,000. 96.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

Shares of RGA stock opened at $111.56 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $109.44 and a 200-day moving average of $110.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $94.32 and a 12-month high of $134.93. The company has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.18.

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($1.39). The business had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 0.60%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 10.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.34%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $125.00 to $123.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $141.00 to $131.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.90.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile (Get Rating)

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America, Canada, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.