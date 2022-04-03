Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.63.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on REPYY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Repsol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Repsol from €16.50 ($18.13) to €17.00 ($18.68) in a report on Friday, January 14th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Repsol from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Repsol from €14.20 ($15.60) to €15.90 ($17.47) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Shares of REPYY stock opened at $13.19 on Friday. Repsol has a 1-year low of $10.28 and a 1-year high of $13.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.02 and its 200 day moving average is $12.59. The company has a market cap of $20.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.87, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.01.

Repsol SA is engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Corporation & Others. The Upstream segment engages in exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas reserves.

