Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Apr 3rd, 2022

Shares of Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYYGet Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.63.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on REPYY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Repsol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Repsol from €16.50 ($18.13) to €17.00 ($18.68) in a report on Friday, January 14th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Repsol from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Repsol from €14.20 ($15.60) to €15.90 ($17.47) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Shares of REPYY stock opened at $13.19 on Friday. Repsol has a 1-year low of $10.28 and a 1-year high of $13.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.02 and its 200 day moving average is $12.59. The company has a market cap of $20.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.87, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.01.

About Repsol (Get Rating)

Repsol SA is engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Corporation & Others. The Upstream segment engages in exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas reserves.

