Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA) Short Interest Up 27.0% in March

Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 97,800 shares, an increase of 27.0% from the February 28th total of 77,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 22,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RBCAA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Republic Bancorp in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Republic Bancorp in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Finally, Hovde Group lowered shares of Republic Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Shares of RBCAA opened at $45.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $903.50 million, a P/E ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Republic Bancorp has a 12-month low of $42.69 and a 12-month high of $57.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.71 and its 200 day moving average is $50.33.

Republic Bancorp ( NASDAQ:RBCAA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter. Republic Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 26.58%. The firm had revenue of $66.97 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Republic Bancorp will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.341 per share. This is a positive change from Republic Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Republic Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.34%.

In related news, Director Laura M. Douglas sold 517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total value of $25,224.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steve Trager sold 77,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.41, for a total transaction of $3,745,288.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 54.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Republic Bancorp by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 875,980 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,535,000 after acquiring an additional 6,183 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Republic Bancorp by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 828,440 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,961,000 after buying an additional 6,671 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Republic Bancorp by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 424,927 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,602,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Republic Bancorp by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 189,426 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,691,000 after buying an additional 2,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Republic Bancorp by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 170,414 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,663,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.23% of the company’s stock.

Republic Bancorp, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions. The company accepts demand, money market accounts, savings, individual retirement accounts, time, brokered, and other certificates of deposit.

