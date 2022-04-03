Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Country Garden Holdings Company Limited’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:CTRYY)

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRYY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Country Garden in a report released on Wednesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Cheung now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $4.73 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.81. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Country Garden’s FY2024 earnings at $4.84 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Country Garden from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

OTCMKTS CTRYY opened at $18.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Country Garden has a 52-week low of $12.10 and a 52-week high of $32.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.57.

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests, develops, and constructs real estate properties primarily in Mainland China. The company operates through two segments, Property Development and Construction. It develops residential projects, such as townhouses and condos; and car-parks and retail shops.

