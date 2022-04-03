Research Analysts Offer Predictions for SCYNEXIS, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SCYX)

SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of SCYNEXIS in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.72) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($2.73).

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.34). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.47) EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SCYNEXIS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of SCYNEXIS from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SCYNEXIS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

SCYNEXIS stock opened at $3.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 7.86 and a quick ratio of 7.81. SCYNEXIS has a 1-year low of $3.34 and a 1-year high of $10.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.47 and its 200 day moving average is $5.50.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SCYX. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of SCYNEXIS by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SCYNEXIS in the 2nd quarter worth $529,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SCYNEXIS in the 2nd quarter worth $187,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SCYNEXIS by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SCYNEXIS in the 3rd quarter worth $650,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.02% of the company’s stock.

About SCYNEXIS

SCYNEXIS, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel oral and intravenous triterpenoid antifungal for the treatment of several serious fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.

