Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP – Get Rating) (TSE:RFP) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on RFP. TD Securities decreased their target price on Resolute Forest Products from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. CIBC upgraded Resolute Forest Products from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.25.

Shares of NYSE RFP traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.57. 1,030,085 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 735,565. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market cap of $976.22 million, a PE ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 3.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.92. Resolute Forest Products has a fifty-two week low of $9.84 and a fifty-two week high of $17.65.

Resolute Forest Products ( NYSE:RFP Get Rating ) (TSE:RFP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $834.00 million for the quarter. Resolute Forest Products had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 8.38%.

In related news, Director Suzanne Blanchet bought 13,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.01 per share, for a total transaction of $199,633.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Lafave sold 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total value of $104,652.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RFP. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 116.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Resolute Forest Products by 1,658.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 50,602 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Resolute Forest Products by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 348,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,249,000 after purchasing an additional 40,612 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Resolute Forest Products by 522.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 49,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 41,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Resolute Forest Products during the 3rd quarter valued at $547,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Resolute Forest Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, and Paper. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached Kraft pulp, which is used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

