REV Group (NYSE:REVG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 19,012 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 305,288 shares.The stock last traded at $13.55 and had previously closed at $13.40.
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of REV Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of REV Group from $15.50 to $13.25 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of REV Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of REV Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of REV Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.04.
The company has a market capitalization of $839.02 million, a P/E ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.54 and its 200-day moving average is $14.97.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. REV Group’s payout ratio is 30.30%.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in REV Group by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,384,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,074,000 after acquiring an additional 351,152 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in REV Group by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in REV Group by 161.5% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 60,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 37,244 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of REV Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $196,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of REV Group by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 150,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 54,797 shares during the period. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About REV Group (NYSE:REVG)
REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, and Ladder Tower brands; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brands.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on REV Group (REVG)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for REV Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REV Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.