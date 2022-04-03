REV Group (NYSE:REVG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 19,012 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 305,288 shares.The stock last traded at $13.55 and had previously closed at $13.40.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of REV Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of REV Group from $15.50 to $13.25 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of REV Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of REV Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of REV Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.04.

The company has a market capitalization of $839.02 million, a P/E ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.54 and its 200-day moving average is $14.97.

REV Group ( NYSE:REVG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. REV Group had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The firm had revenue of $537.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that REV Group, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. REV Group’s payout ratio is 30.30%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in REV Group by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,384,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,074,000 after acquiring an additional 351,152 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in REV Group by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in REV Group by 161.5% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 60,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 37,244 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of REV Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $196,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of REV Group by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 150,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 54,797 shares during the period. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About REV Group (NYSE:REVG)

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, and Ladder Tower brands; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brands.

