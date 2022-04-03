Reviewing Lion Electric (LEV) & The Competition

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV – Get Rating) is one of 691 public companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Lion Electric to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Lion Electric has a beta of 1.74, indicating that its stock price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lion Electric’s peers have a beta of 0.09, indicating that their average stock price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Lion Electric and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lion Electric 1 3 7 0 2.55 Lion Electric Competitors 179 692 987 20 2.45

Lion Electric presently has a consensus target price of $15.55, suggesting a potential upside of 90.33%. As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 66.63%. Given Lion Electric’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Lion Electric is more favorable than its peers.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lion Electric and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lion Electric $57.71 million -$43.33 million -15.13 Lion Electric Competitors $1.17 billion $59.24 million -22.43

Lion Electric’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Lion Electric. Lion Electric is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.9% of Lion Electric shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.5% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by institutional investors. 18.9% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Lion Electric and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lion Electric -75.07% -25.74% -11.09% Lion Electric Competitors 34.68% -22.50% 2.29%

Summary

Lion Electric peers beat Lion Electric on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Lion Electric Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Lion Electric Company manufactures all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. It primarily offers buses and trucks. The company is based in Saint-JÃ©rÃ´me, Canada.

