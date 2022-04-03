Revlon (NYSE:REV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Revlon (NYSE:REV – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Revlon from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th.
NYSE:REV traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.14. 49,525 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,365. The stock has a market capitalization of $436.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 2.71. Revlon has a one year low of $7.70 and a one year high of $17.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.58.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Revlon by 103.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Revlon by 90.2% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Revlon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Revlon by 186.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 3,688 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revlon in the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000. Institutional investors own 9.37% of the company’s stock.
About Revlon (Get Rating)
Revlon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty and personal care products worldwide. The company's Relvon segment offers color cosmetics and beauty tools under the Revlon brand; and hair color under the Revlon ColorSilk and Revlon Professional brands.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Revlon (REV)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Revlon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revlon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.