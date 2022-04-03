Revlon (NYSE:REV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Revlon (NYSE:REV – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Revlon from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th.

Get Revlon alerts:

NYSE:REV traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.14. 49,525 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,365. The stock has a market capitalization of $436.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 2.71. Revlon has a one year low of $7.70 and a one year high of $17.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.58.

Revlon ( NYSE:REV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $615.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Revlon will post -4.05 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Revlon by 103.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Revlon by 90.2% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Revlon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Revlon by 186.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 3,688 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revlon in the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000. Institutional investors own 9.37% of the company’s stock.

About Revlon (Get Rating)

Revlon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty and personal care products worldwide. The company's Relvon segment offers color cosmetics and beauty tools under the Revlon brand; and hair color under the Revlon ColorSilk and Revlon Professional brands.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Revlon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revlon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.