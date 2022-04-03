Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. is a consumer branded and private label products company. It produces and sells branded and store-brand products which includes cooking products, waste & storage products and tableware. The company’s flagship products include Reynolds Wrap(R) aluminum foil, Hefty(R) bags, and Hefty(R) party cups. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. is based in Lake Forest, Illinois. “

Get Reynolds Consumer Products alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on REYN. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.29.

REYN stock opened at $29.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Reynolds Consumer Products has a fifty-two week low of $26.50 and a fifty-two week high of $32.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.42. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 0.35.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 19.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.74%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 78.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 1,574.8% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 33.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reynolds Consumer Products Company Profile (Get Rating)

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Reynolds Consumer Products (REYN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.