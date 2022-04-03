RH (NYSE:RH) Price Target Lowered to $375.00 at Wedbush

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Wedbush from $480.00 to $375.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for RH’s Q1 2023 earnings at $5.63 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $6.49 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $7.07 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $6.40 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $25.60 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $28.63 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $31.93 EPS.

RH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of RH from $766.00 to $668.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of RH from $825.00 to $600.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of RH from $550.00 to $470.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of RH from $750.00 to $500.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of RH from a hold rating to a buy rating and cut their target price for the company from $634.00 to $560.00 in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $598.76.

Shares of NYSE:RH opened at $320.54 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $378.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $520.13. RH has a twelve month low of $317.89 and a twelve month high of $744.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.36.

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $5.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.07. RH had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 104.49%. The firm had revenue of $902.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that RH will post 26.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in RH by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,603,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,588,000 after purchasing an additional 313,268 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its holdings in RH by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,286,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,345,000 after purchasing an additional 318,000 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC raised its holdings in RH by 78.3% in the fourth quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 535,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,728,000 after purchasing an additional 235,000 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of RH by 169.3% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 423,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,179,000 after acquiring an additional 266,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Darsana Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of RH during the third quarter worth about $266,764,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

