RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RIBT opened at $0.46 on Friday. RiceBran Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.27 and a 1-year high of $1.83. The company has a market cap of $23.58 million, a PE ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.44.

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. RiceBran Technologies had a negative net margin of 28.75% and a negative return on equity of 24.43%.

In other RiceBran Technologies news, major shareholder Grain Co Continental sold 671,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.48, for a total value of $322,397.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,092,893 shares of company stock valued at $534,863. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RIBT. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 365.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 109,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 86,113 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 53.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 32,258 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 55.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 213,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 76,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of RiceBran Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $590,000. 34.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RiceBran Technologies (Get Rating)

RiceBran Technologies, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty ingredient company. It focuses on producing, processing, and marketing of value-added processing and marketing of healthy, natural, and nutrient dense products derived from rice and other small grains, and by-products created in the milling of these grains.

