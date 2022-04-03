Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

NASDAQ RELL traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $12.50. 43,294 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,601. Richardson Electronics has a one year low of $6.67 and a one year high of $15.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.01 million, a PE ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.82.

Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 5th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Richardson Electronics had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The firm had revenue of $53.98 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. Richardson Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

In related news, CFO Robert J. Ben sold 5,000 shares of Richardson Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total transaction of $75,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 37.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Richardson Electronics by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 87,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Richardson Electronics by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 62,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Richardson Electronics by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in Richardson Electronics by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 25,203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 4,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Richardson Electronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. 42.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Richardson Electronics (Get Rating)

Richardson Electronics Ltd. engages in the provision of engineered solutions and distributes electronic components to the electron device marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Power and Microwave Technologies Group (PMT), Canvys, and Healthcare. The PMT segment provides solutions and adds value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics, and aftermarket technical service and repair-all through its existing global infrastructure.

