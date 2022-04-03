Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) Receives $7.67 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.67.

RIGL has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RIGL stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.19. 2,086,030 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,955,891. The company has a market capitalization of $547.67 million, a PE ratio of -29.00 and a beta of 1.36. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.19 and a 12-month high of $4.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $20.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.20 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 12.00% and a negative return on equity of 31.64%. Equities analysts anticipate that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs to treat hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare immune diseases. The company offers Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia.

