Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.67.

Shares of NASDAQ RIGL traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.19. 2,086,030 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,955,891. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.80 and its 200-day moving average is $2.93. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.19 and a 52-week high of $4.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $547.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.00 and a beta of 1.36.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RIGL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). The company had revenue of $20.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.20 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 31.64% and a negative net margin of 12.00%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 43,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 6,541 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 12,895 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $251,000. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. grew its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 122,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 42,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $801,000. 80.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rigel Pharmaceuticals

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs to treat hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare immune diseases. The company offers Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia.

